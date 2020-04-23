Asphalt work to be done on two Wausau roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Crews will start asphalt work on two Wausau roads next week.

On Tuesday, Apr. 28, crews will start working on Merrill Avenue between Fernwood Drive and Union Avenue.

On Thursday, Apr. 30, crews will begin road work on Franklin Street between North 13th Street and LaSalle Street.

The work will consist of milling existing asphalt, adjusting manhole structures, and placing new asphalt.

For the road work on Merrill Ave, both north and southbound outside lanes will be closed, traffic will use the inside lanes.

On Franklin Street, the roadway will remain open under flagging operations during the work.

Each project is expected to take two weeks.