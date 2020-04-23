3 people arrested in Price Co. overdose death

Price Co. (WAOW) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to an overdose death in Price Co.

Police say they found Jason Martin fund dead in the township of Lake back in October of 2018. Officials say an autopsy showed heroin as a substantial factor in the death.

Sheriff's officials say after a 17-month investigation, they arrested 27-year-old Jacob Koerner and 24-year-old Alexis Boraas-Stueber for allegedly selling Martin the heroin.

36-year-old Jason Williams of Wausau was also arrested for allegedly selling the heroin to Koerner and Boraas-Stueber.

All three are expected to be charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide-Party to the Crime.