Wisconsin receiving more than $5 million to combat COVID-19 in rural communities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Department of Health and Human Services is awarding Wisconsin more than $5.3 million to combat COVID-19 in rural communities, they announced Wednesday.

Specifically, this funding was awarded to the University of Wisconsin System as an investment to support small, rural hospitals in Wisconsin.

“Today’s funding gives rural hospitals in Wisconsin critical support to build up their capacity for fighting COVID-19 in their communities,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This funding, secured by President Trump from Congress, will build on historic efforts by the Trump Administration to help all Americans in Wisconsin access the care they need during the pandemic.”

The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including the provision of testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.