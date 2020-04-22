WISCONSIN PROUD: Area family takes time to clean parks around Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Schemmel family has been finding ways to stay active and keep Marathon County clean during the COVID-19 crisis.

Megan Schemmel and her two daughters, Harlynn and Maryin, have visited several parks across Marathon County to pick up trash.

It keeps them entertained as they don't just come across what you would normally consider trash like paper and cigarette butts, but they tend to come across things like shoes, sleeping bags, and light bulbs.

"It’s a great experience to have with my kids," Megan Schemmel said. "I’m teaching them to keep the environment clean and it helps us bond more too as a family."

After the family is done cleaning they leave behind a special rock for park goers to find.

To get involved with their "Cleaning Up Marathon County" efforts, you can click here.