UW-Stevens Point announces furloughs

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is furloughing some employees because of COVID-19.

According to the university, The first phase of cost-reduction measures primarily involves areas of the university not providing services or generating revenue right now.

Around 200 employees will be put on furloughs starting early May through the month.

The university says the financial impact from spring through August is about $13.5 million because of refunds of student housing, dining and continuing student worker pay along with shifting classes online and cancelling events.

“Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have touched every aspect of what makes our university special,” Chancellor Bernie Patterson said in a message to campuses today. “Our response has been swift and necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members. The cost of that response is significant, unbudgeted -- and necessary.”