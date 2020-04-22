United Food and Commercial Workers to have press conference to highlight Coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW)- The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union,which represents 1.3 million workers in food and retail, will host a press call Thursday.

The call will feature UFCW International President Marc Perrone, as well as meatpacking workers from across the country to highlight the impact in Wisconsin and nationwide.

The call will take place on Thrusday, at 2:30 PM ET.

On the press call, UFCW will announce new estimates on meatpacking worker infections and deaths, discuss the impact on the national food supply, and highlight a newly-released letter to demand action from the USDA and White House Task Force to strengthen safety standards.

The call will feature meatpacking workers from across the country who will speak about the real challenges they face working on the frontlines of the outbreak in some of the nation’s largest meatpacking facilities.