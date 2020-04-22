Truck drivers: essential workers with a shrinking income

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Truck drivers are facing steeply declining pay rates in the wake of this pandemic. The drivers running their own business are facing the worst of it.

"A lot of people depend on us but a lot of people don't care," said John Duranceau, the owner and operator of Dream Maker Transportation.

He drives his truck, "Big Orange," across the country, delivering essential items to businesses.

Recently, he's seen more cost than profit. He said, "I park for two days, three days, get a load, fight back-and-forth on rates, can't get the rates up."

The term "rates" refers to the amount of money a driver is paid per mile.

According to DAT Solutions Chief of Analytics Ken Adamo, rates have fallen to a four-year low at $1.48 nationally and $1.32 for drives delivering to Wisconsin.

Adamo said that fall follows the closure of restaurants and other businesses that rely on these freight or truck drivers. "When demand falls off very sharply and there is a lot of excess capacity in the market, we can see rates going very, very low," he said.

Driver John Duranceau said, "there was one load going to Washington that paid [$1.38 per mile], it costs me roughly 80-to-85 cents a mile to operate the truck…. Where' are the wages at that?"

Highway usage taxes, gas, and a new motor have put john $50,000 in debt.

"When we redid the motor, we said well we can regroup that in three years," he said. "But that was before this came up."

He and his wife talked about selling their house to make the money but he joked that he'd be gone before the house ever would be.

As he gets closer to retirement, he says he'll drive for at least three more years. "Everybody's gotta have a goal, he said. "I just ain't going to let this beat me."