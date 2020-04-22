Thinking outside the (x)box to bring baseball back

Tucker Diedrich, like many other Wisconsinites is a die hard brewers fan.

"Growing up my family has always been about baseball," said Diedrich.

Which is why, despite the Major League Baseball season being put on hold, he was determined to still have baseball.

"I wanted to find that connection to baseball still if it's not happening," he said. "I thought this could be a really unique thing. I thought it'd be fun with no baseball going on, (to be) the person that's doing the commentary over a simulated game."

Diedrich decided that he would simulate the entire Brewers season on MLB The Show 20 for Playstation 4 doing a new game each day and providing the commentary for each.

But Diedrich doesn't just talk.

He puts together an entire broadcast which includes stats, trivia and stories.

In fact, he's even found that his love of baseball and search for a connection is helping others fall in love with the game.

"I actually had someone find my stream from Portugal," said Deidrich. "(He) had no idea what baseball was and he was like asking me questions during the stream."

Something that never would have happened if Diedrich's love for the game hadn't pushed him to try something new.

"I think that's what's really exciting about all of this in a weird way," said Deidrich.

"It's actually teaching us new things that we could be doing and my hope is that continues. (That) We still embrace trying to do the new things and trying to find ways to surprise ourselves throughout this. Even when we get back to normal."

You can check out Tucker's previous games and catch any upcoming streams by clicking on this link to visit his youtube page.