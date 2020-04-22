Stevens Point’s McDill Elementary receives Green Ribbon School honors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded McDill Elementary School in Stevens Point with their Green Ribbon School honors Wednesday.

McDill received the honor for their innovative efforts to address the three "Pillars" of the program, the DOE said in a press release.

These pillars are: reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education

“I want to congratulate this year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School honorees for a job well done,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “During this unprecedented time, it’s a pleasure to celebrate these bright spots of creativity and to applaud the teachers and local education leaders who have worked to create healthy, sustainable, and innovative learning environments for their students.”

39 schools, 11 districts and five postsecondary institutions across the country earned the distinction.

In Wisconsin, five schools, one district and one institution were honored.