Stevens Point to open emergency COVID-19 grant application period

STEVENS POINT, WIS. (WAOW) – Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza has announced that the City will open the application for the Emergency COVID-19 Grant.

It will open beginning at 8:00 AM on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Applications can be filled out online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/stptcovid19. Additionally, PDF copies of the application can be found at StevensPoint.com/EconomicDevelopment.

Businesses who meet the following criteria are encouraged to apply for this one-time grant:

The applicant must be a local, non-franchise business or non-profit organization with 1 - 10 FTE employee(s) on the payroll as of March 17, 2020. Businesses or non-profits with 0 FTE employees or are a volunteer-based organization are not eligible for the grant. Banks, Real Estate Holding Companies, Real Estate Management Companies, or other similar businesses are not eligible for the grant program. Non-profit organizations are subject to the public purpose doctrine and may not be eligible for the grant program based on the public purpose doctrine. The applicant must be in good standing at the time of application with the State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the City of Stevens Point. The applicant’s business must be located within the City limits and must have been operating and open to the general public as of March 17, 2020. The applicant must be presently in a state of total closure or be unable to operate one or more of the main facets of its business, such as dine-in food and drink sales, as a result of any state-mandated closure order related to COVID-19 on or after March 17, 2020. Businesses able to continue operations remotely or while in compliance with social distancing guidelines are not eligible. All grant proceeds, up to $2,000 total, must be used for the following documented business expenses that became due after March 17, 2020 and have not be paid as of the grant application submittal date. Such grant proceeds shall only be used for the following:

a. Monthly commercial building loan mortgage

b. Monthly commercial building rent/lease payment Payroll, utilities, and other expenses not identified within criteria 7 shall not be eligible for grant funds. Grant funds will not be available after COVID-19 related state orders resulting in the subject business interruptions have been officially lifted. Applications will be processed in the order in which they were received. The grant administrator may deem an application complete or incomplete and have sole discretion over disbursement of the grant.

On April 20, 2020, the Common Council of the City of Stevens Point authorized a one-time $100,000.00 grant from the City’s fund balance to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each grant recipient that qualifies will be offered up to $2,000 for eligible expenses outlined above. It is expected that this program will be highly sought after, and applications will be reviewed in the order in which they were received.