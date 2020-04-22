Slightly warmer going into the weekend

It was another below average day today with temperatures ranging in the 40s in most of the News 9 area. In fact, most of the month of April had below average temperatures and throughout the next 7 days that trend will continue.

Tonight will be a bit chilly with lows ranging from the upper 20s (far north) to the mid to low 30s (far south). It will be mostly cloudy and breezy tonight and some areas of patchy fog may develop.

We will gradually warm up over the next few days, but unfortunately many towns will not make it back to seasonal averages this week (typically sitting in the mid to upper 50s). We'll see more clouds than sun these next few days, with a couple periods of spotty showers building in.

Spotty showers are on the table for Friday and Saturday as a weak boundary off to the west pushes in some added moisture. Mild temperatures will return for Saturday and Sunday with both days in the 50s. Some rain showers could produce on Monday, possibly even some isolated thunderstorms as well. Mid-week next week so far looks dry and mild with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

Have a good night! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, April 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM

On this day in weather history: 1980 - A record April heat wave sent the mercury up to the 100 degree mark in Iowa. (The Weather Channel)