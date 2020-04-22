SeniorSendoff: Max Brunner

For today's senior, we'd like to honor Max Brunner, from Chequamegon high school.

Max is a multi-sport athlete that competed in both football and wrestling. However, baseball is his true passion. But, unfortunately Max and the eight other seniors on the team were unable to complete their high school journey.

Next year Max will be attending UW-Stout, where he plans to pursue a degree in technological education.

Max we want to wish you the best of luck moving forward and a congratualations on all you accomplished in your career.