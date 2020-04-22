Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft of baby supplies

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police say a woman has stolen more than $700 worth of baby supplies from a Target store.

"She went into the store and stole baby clothing and then took a car seat/stroller combo out of a box," Lt. Dana Williams says. "She then put it in her cart and left the store."

Once in the parking lot she put the merchandise into her car.

"Then she went back into the store and stole another car seat," Lt. Williams says.

On April 6, video surveillance shows the same woman in the store.

"This time she stole baby clothes and another car seat/stroller combo," Lt. Williams says.

If you have any information on the theft:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.