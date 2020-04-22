Oneida County Fair cancelled

Oneida Co. (WAOW) -- The Oneida Co. Fair Committee has decided to cancel the Oneida Co. Fair for 2020 because of COVID-19.

"We are very sensitive to the fact that our entire community has been harshly impacted, especially our sponsors," said Thomas Barnett, the Oneida Co. Fair Coordinator. "It is in their best interest that we do not ask for sponsorships and/or donations from these local businesses after they have taken such a hit. We are also sensitive to the feelings and safety of fairgoers. The future of socialization is still unknown, especially in large quantities, and we feel that we need to make this decision in a responsible time frame rather than at the last minute."

Barnett says they are still working on building plans to make sure the 2021 Oneida Co. Fair is the best one to date.

In 2019, the fair took place in August.