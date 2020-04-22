More clouds than sun for a few days

Today: Cloudy during the morning with spotty light rain or snow showers possible, then a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon.

High: 46 Wind: SE 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy. Light fog possible.

Low: 31 Wind: East around 10

Thursday: Cloudy during the morning then turning partly cloudy. Still Cool.

High: 47 Wind: NE 5-10

The weather will gradually warm-up over the next few days and there is not much significant precipitation in sight. The only drawback is that there will likely be more clouds than sun.

For today we will start out with cloudy skies and a few spotty rain or snow showers during the morning. In the afternoon the weather should be mainly dry with a few breaks of sun developing. High temperatures should be in the 40s with a southeast wind around 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with cloudy skies in the morning, some breaks of sun in the afternoon, and high temps in the 40s.

Friday is when the mercury should finally rise up to around 50 once again. Still there will likely be a fair amount of clouds in the sky as a storm system moves through the Midwest. At this point it looks like the weather-maker will track far enough to the south that the rain will miss our area. Still, it is close enough for at least a slight chance of rain to develop for areas south of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids on Friday and perhaps into Saturday morning.

Otherwise, the weekend is looking decent, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s on Saturday and in the mid 50s on Sunday.

Monday is the day when we might have a more substantial rain develop over Northcentral Wisconsin. A warm front moving in from the west could produce rain and isolated thunderstorms later in the day. Some of the showers could linger into Tuesday as well.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 22-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Heavy snow fell over northern Nebraska, with 15 inches reported at Mullen. Heavy snow also blanketed the mountains of northern Arizona, with 16 inches reported at Munds Park. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)