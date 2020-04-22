Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce working to help local businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce is working to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization has set up an emergency fund to give out loans to small business.

The loans will be for between five and 10 thousand dollars.

While the organization is focused on the Hmong community, the resources are being offered to help anyone across the state.

More information about the loans and how you can apply can be found here.