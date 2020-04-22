Crews respond to overnight house fire

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - A passerby alerted local fire departments to a large house field in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.

Seven fire departments and a few additional agencies responded to the call around 3:48AM off County Highway A in the town of Richfield, Wood County.

There they found a single-story home with flame coming out of areas of the roof.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the internal blaze, which resulted in extensive damage to most areas of the home save the bedroom.

No one was injured, and there was no one reported to be inside the home.

The fire was believed to be caused by an electrical incident, and foul play is not believed to have played a part in it.

The scene was cleared just before 6AM.