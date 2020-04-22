Congressman Ron Kind talks with constituents about the federal response to COVID-19

(WAOW) -- In a Zoom call with the Portage County Business Council and interested residents, the Congressman made it clear: he believes we need more testing, tracing capabilities, and PPE before we can start to reopen additional businesses.

Congress is expected to pass the second CARES Act on Thursday. If approved the package will bring an extra $25 billion dollars to expand testing, $75 billion in relief for hospitals, and $385 billion for small businesses.

Rep. Kind said health and safety must come before the rush to reopen Wisconsin and the country.

"The last thing anyone wants is a resurgence of the virus, our health care systems becoming overwhelmed and people losing their lives because people are getting cabin fever and really anxious," he said.

A point of contention with the initial CARES Act was that it ran out too quickly and went to large corporations over small businesses.

Rep. Kind said they are still looking into an oversight committee to make sure that money is spent correctly.