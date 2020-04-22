Aspirus announces furloughs, hour reductions beginning in May

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus hospital chain has announced a string of temporary furloughs and hour restrictions due to the "organizationl impact," COVID-19.

The changes, which go into effect May 1st, primarily involve employees who are not involved in direct patient care, according to the press release.

“This is the most difficult decision our leadership team has ever made,” said Aspirus President & Chief Executive Officer Matthew Heywood. “Our staff and caregivers are doing an excellent job building Aspirus into a national health care leader, but COVID-19 is reducing our business volumes. These drastic actions are ones we hoped to avoid but must take to ensure we can continue to serve our communities throughout this pandemic and for generations after.

This, after Aspirus made the decision to temporarily close several of their clinics to further consolidate workers towards hospitals.

When Governor Tony Ever's "Safer at Home" plan was first announced, Aspirus pledged that all pay would be locked through April 30th.

Furloughed employees can continue their Aspirus health insurance and other benefits, and they may be recalled at any time to meet staffing needs.

“We care deeply about our team members, and our goal is to bring them back as soon as volumes allow us to do so,” Heywood said.

Other health systems in Central Wisconsin are facing similar issues. Earlier this month, Marshfield Clinic announced they would change staffing hours and temporarily furlough some employess.