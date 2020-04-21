Wintry Wednesday morning then slow warming

Some unusually cold conditions for late April have moved in. Now a front pushing in from the west will bring moisture. That combination will likely lead to small snow accumulations across the News 9 area very late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Our current thinking is that the accumulation will be around a dusting to 1 inch in most of the area. However we can't rule out a narrow strip of slightly more than an inch of snow, especially on a line from about Phillips to Merrill and Wausau, over to about Appleton.

There could also be a little sleet and freezing rain mixed in by Wednesday morning mainly well south and west of Marathon County where a bit warmer air will push in. Please be prepared for possible slippery travel conditions for a few hours Wednesday morning. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 20s overnight with highs Wednesday in the mid 40s. Actually the highs will probably range from near 40 in the northeast part of the region to the low 50s in the far southwest. Any wintry mix should gradually change over to scattered light rain and drizzle Wednesday afternoon, then end Wednesday night.

Thursday looks much drier but still a lot of clouds may linger. Hopefully we will catch some breaks of sunshine. The lows Thursday should be in the low 30s with highs sneaking into the upper 40s to lower 50s generally.

A new low pressure system will track well south of Wisconsin Friday into early Saturday. The current data now keeps the brunt of the rain from that well south of our area. However there is just a slight chance of a very light shower or sprinkle. Highs will reach the low 50s Friday and maybe a few degrees warmer Saturday, especially if we get some breaks of sunshine. This is still a good 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Right now Sunday looks pretty nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Monday should be partly sunny, breezy, and mild with highs around 60. A new front will move in Monday evening into Tuesday and probably will cause some occasional rain. It could also turn cooler Tuesday with highs back to the low 50s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 21-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1967 - Severe thunderstorms spawned 48 tornadoes in the Upper Midwest. Hardest hit was northern Illinois where sixteen tornadoes touched down during the afternoon and evening hours causing fifty million dollars damage. On that Friday afternoon tornadoes struck Belvidere IL, and the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, killing 57 persons. (David Ludlum)

1980 - The temperature at International Falls MN hit 90 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)