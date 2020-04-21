WI State of Emergency declared due to wildfires

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - This weekend's Juneau County wildfire marked the largest wild fire so far in 2020, and the Governor is taking action as a result.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide State of Emergency because wildfire conditions continue to rise.

“Our first priority is protecting the people of Wisconsin and this executive order helps us control existing wildfires and use all available state assets to prevent new ones from starting,” Gov. Evers said. “With the Wisconsin National Guard, we'll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts.”

According to a press release from the Governor's office, there have been over 150 wildfires so far across the state in DNR protection areas.

Juneau County's fire Sunday spanned 234 acres, and aircraft were involved in controlling the blaze.



The National Weather Service indicates weather conditions conducive to wildfires are possible, including gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry grasses. Spring is critical fire season in Wisconsin and generally lasts through May.



Executive Order #75 directs state agencies, including the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide additional personnel and resources as needed to assist in wildfire prevention, emergency response and recovery operations.