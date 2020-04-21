Stevens Point police looking for missing teen

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police Dept. is turning to the public for help locating a missing teen.

Police say 18-year-old Matthew moved to Stevens Point about a week ago, and hasn't been seen since 11 a.m. Monday.

Police say he isn't familiar with the area and has prior medical issues that are a concern to his family.

If you see Matthew, police are asking you to contact Det. Lt. Robert Kussow at 715-346-1515 or have him call a family member to let them know he is O.K.