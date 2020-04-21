South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un’s health

UPDATE: 1:10 a.m. Tuesday SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- The South Korean government says no unusual activity has been detected in North Korea after unconfirmed reports described leader Kim Jong Un as in fragile condition after heart surgery.

The presidential Blue House says it had no information about the rumors on Kim's health.

Speculation often surfaces about North Korea's leadership based on attendance at important state events.

Kim missed the celebration of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country's most important holiday.

His last public appearance was at a political meeting April 11 and state media reported he sent messages and gifts more recently.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- The South Korean government is looking into reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service couldn't immediately confirm the reports citing an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in "grave danger."

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn't confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from a heart surgery in capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim's health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.