Severe storm and tornado outbreaks likely in parts of the U.S. April 22nd – 24th

Wisconsin had some damaging winds associated with fast moving showers Monday, but it was fairly minor compared to what is likely going to strike the southern United States the rest of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center indicated an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday the 22nd in the Southern Plains including much of southeast Oklahoma, northeastern Texas, as well as western Arkansas and Louisiana. Over 9 million people live in the enhanced risk zone and over 16 million live in the slight risk zone surrounding that.

Damaging straight line winds, hail as big as golf balls or larger, and several strong tornadoes are expected in that area during the late afternoon and evening Wednesday. It is possible that parts of the enhanced risk area could upgraded to moderate risk (level 4).

The storms are expected to fire up thanks to a low pressure system tracking east through the Southern Plains. It will draw warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico north with brisk southerly winds. Where it converges with the warm front and the low pressure, that is where some of the worst storms should break out. Strong winds in the mid and upper atmosphere will provide the required shear for the storms to spin and produce tornadoes. You can get an idea of the setup by looking at the GFS computer model forecast for 7 p.m Wednesday (produced Tuesday midday).

By Thursday that same low pressure system will move further east pushing the main severe weather threat into Alabama, Georgia, and northern Florida. There is over 16 million people in the SPC's enhanced severe risk area Thursday into Thursday night with over 13 million people in the slight risk surrounding it.

We hope for safety for all the people in the storm zones. I'm sure the National Weather Service, emergency management, and media will do their very best to keep them as prepared as possible.