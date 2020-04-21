SeniorSendoff: Nekoosa Softball Seniors

For today's Senior Sendoff, we honor three senior's from Nekoosa's softball team, Amanda Schaefbauer, Marissa Harnisch, and Allyson Elk.

These three have been playing softball together for years. In fact they all started when it was just tee-ball.

However, that is well in the rear view mirror now as they worked together for years to improve. The girl's hard work and dedication all paid off and culminated last year in a Division 3 Regional Championship. Which also happened to be just the third in the programs history!

We know that you were hoping for another championship run and you certainly didn't imagine your careers ending like this, but girls, we want to say congratulations on everything you've accomplished in your careers and good luck in all your future endeavors!

With spring sports officially being cancelled now is the perfect time to flood our inbox with seniors you'd like us to feature for this segment! So please write us an email at sports@waow.com, attach some pictures and we'll take it from there!