Report: Traffic accidents down after Safer at Home

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - It doesn't matter if it's in the hardest hit areas of Milwaukee or central counties with no confirmed cases: traffic on Wisconsin highways has plummeted, according to a new study by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Data from the study reports DOT monitoring has seen a decrease of about 40% of traffic on roads, going from roughly 2.5 million vehicles on March 3rd to 1.5 million by April 7th.

Specifically, North-Central Wisconsin has seen a drop of approximately 37.4%.

It should be noted this data only accounts for state, US and interstate highways, and does not account for local or county roads.

According to the report, traffic volumes have remained relatively stable since the Safer at Home order took effect, suggesting that Wisconsinites already had sharply curbed their use of highways even before the state closed or curtailed the operations of many businesses and strongly encouraged residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Fewer cars on the road can, however, mean less revenue based on gas taxes. Wisconsin Police Forum did not have the data at time of publishing to point to how much this would affect revenue.