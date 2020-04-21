Packers, Titletown to remain closed until end of May

GREEN BAY, Wis (WAOW) - Complying with Governor Tony Evers' extension of "Safer at Home," the Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday they will remain closed through May 26th, until the Emergency Order expires or is overruled.

Last week, Gov. Evers announced the extension of "Safer at Home," in order to control the continued spread of COVID-19, and in order to align with President Trump's Guidelines to Open Up America Again.

According to a press release, the closure will continue to apply to all Lambeau Field Atrium businesses, including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground and 46 Below, as well as The Turn.

Other Titletown businesses may be open or operating in part, and you should call those businesses to check their hours.