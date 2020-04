Langlade Co. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after a two car crash in Langlade Co. Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the intersection of State Highway 55 and County Highway A in the town of Langlade around 12:11 p.m.

Officials say one of the drivers, a 55-year-old man from Outagamie Co., was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital, his condition is not known.