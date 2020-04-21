EatStreet looks to expand to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - While some businesses are cutting down on their employees during "Safer at Home," delivery drivers are becoming a hot commodity.

EatStreet - an independent food delivery service - is looking to expand their operation and hire upwards of 50 team members into Portage County - specifically, Stevens Point.

Co-Owner Matt Howard says he wanted to help other restaurants and local businesses keep going during the lull of income caused by COVID-19 while offering a much-needed job opportunity for those who may be impacted by layoffs, furloughs or closures.

"There are a lot of people looking for new work during this time of uncertainty," said Howard. "So that's just another reason why we want to make this expansion successful. And ultimately we're looking to hire about 50 people in the Stevens Point area."

Local businesses interested in getting involved with EatStreet, or those looking to apply for a position, should go to their website for more information.