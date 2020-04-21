DHS hesitant to link new COVID-19 cases to election; report 19 new cases in question

Wisconsin (WKOW) -- State health officials told ABC News Tuesday 19 people who either voted in-person or worked at a polling site on election day have tested positive for COVID-19 after April 9. That's two days after the primary.

But the Department of Health Services spokesperson added several of those people "reported other possible exposures as well."

DHS officials tell ABC News they are hesitant to link the new cases of the coronavirus directly to the election.

"Since we only have data on positive cases (without a comparison group of people who were not tested or tested negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are reported are in fact attributable to COVID-19 illness," the spokesperson said.

Public health officials are still interviewing people as part of their investigation process to determine whether people who tested positive participated in the primary in-person.

This latest report of new cases comes just one day after Milwaukee health officials identified at least 7 new cases of coronavirus that appear to be linked to the April 7 election and after Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm told reporters on Monday that state health officials have not yet seen "information in the data" to suggest that in-person voting in Wisconsin's spring election has contributed to a significant uptick in the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state.