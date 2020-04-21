Dairy drives help keep pride in the dairyland

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a time of struggle for dairy farmers, Auburndale High School and many others are doing what they can to show support.

“The last month and a half has been a lot of trials and tribulations,” said Kylie Brown. She's a teacher, mother, and she milks cows every week on her brother's dairy farm.

She knows in many ways, “it’s just been a stressful time for everybody”

Her brother, Adam has been selling his milk for ten dollars per hundredweight. In order to break even, he should be selling for at least sixteen dollars.

Mark Cournoyer, FFA Director at Auburndale High School said, “Everybody got quarantined, restaurants closed, and the demand for cheese and other dairy products fell by the waist side.”

In the Auburndale School District, families love their farms. When the yearly ride your tractor to school event was canceled this week, they all shared videos online.

There are 76 dairy farms in the school district. So, the FFA and student leadership team started a dairy drive.

“The response has been unbelievable,” said Cournoyer

They raised $550 dollars for each week of the drive. The school is adding locally-sourced dairy products to the student meals they send home.

Cournoyer said, “This week, they’re going to be getting two blocks of cheese, a gallon of butter, and a gallon of milk.”

They're focusing mainly on cheese because it cuts down the amount of milk on the market by ninety percent. In other words, ten pounds of milk equals one pound of cheese.

It also has a longer shelf life for families. “Cheese is milk’s step into immortality,” said Cournoyer

As the market fills and prices fall, community members in Auburndale and across Wisconsin are rising to the challenge.

Cournoyer said, “I’ve been here for almost twenty years and I’ve never seen people step up in the way that they have for our dairy farmers here in central Wisconsin.”