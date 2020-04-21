Coronavirus causes daycare dilemma

MADISON (WKOW) -- Like so many other parents, Jaime Bauman suddenly found herself working from home while keeping an eye on her kids.

"We really didn't have any other options," says the Belleville resident.

Bauman's daycare closed. For a couple weeks, she was not charged. However, the daycare did then bill for full tuition for two weeks before recently lowering tuition by 50%. Bauman understands why she is being charged for a service she can't use right now.

"It is tough. I put myself in their shoes."

In DeForest, Macy Buhler is the owner and director of the Yahara River Learning Center. She has spent the past month trying to balance the needs of her business with the needs of her staff and customers.

"Day to day, moment to moment. It really is."

Buhler estimates 85% of her families kept their kids home as soon as school was closed. Most of the kids were gone but the bills were not.

"There's leases. I have a lease to own. There are heating, electricity, gas."

Then, there's the staffing costs. Buhler had to temporarily lay off much of her staff for about two weeks before securing a Paycheck Protection Program loan and hiring nearly all of them back. Buhler's facility is still open and serving some families of essential workers. She's asking the families that are not currently attending to still pay a portion of their tuition.

"As I've communicated to families, so we can be here when this is done."

For now, many parents, such as Bauman, whose kids do not attend Yahara River Learning Center, are agreeing to write checks to hold their spots at the childcare centers. Most of the facilities typically have wait lists for those spots.

"When this is over and we go back to our normal work conditions, we need daycare."

Owners, such as Buhler, are doing everything they can to make sure they'll be around to fill that need.