Cool April weather for the rest of the week

Today: Mostly sunny, blustery, and chilly.

High: 42 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow after midnight. Some small accumulations possible.

Low: 28 Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers.

High: 47 Wind: SE 10-15

The weather over the next week or so will not be the worst ever, but it will not be all that pleasant either. Below normal temps will prevail and we will have some precipitation from time-to-time.

Today will be one of the colder days in the outlook. There will be a good amount of sunshine but high temps will only reach the low 40s this afternoon. What will make it feel even colder is a gusty northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph.

A weak trough of low pressure moving in from the northwest tonight will bring more clouds and a chance of light snow or rain. After midnight there might even be some light accumulations of snow. This same weather system will stick around our area for much of Wednesday, keeping the chance of spotty showers in the forecast. Even with the clouds and the chance of precipitation, high temps will be warmer tomorrow than today, rising into the middle and upper 40s.

On Thursday will we have a break from the rain and snow chances. Some patchy sun should develop at times and that will help boost high temps into the lower 50s.

A stronger low pressure system will slowly move across the Midwest on Friday and Saturday. As of now, it looks like it will track far enough to our south that we could miss out on the heavy precipitation. It is still tracking close enough that I am including a 30% chance of rain on both days, but mainly in the southern part of the area, south of Marathon county. There will be more clouds than sun on both days and highs will remain well below normal, in the low 50s. Sunday should be a little better with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 21-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1958 - Portions of Montana were in the midst of a spring snowburst. Snowfall amounts ranged up to 55 inches at Red Lodge, 61 inches at Nye Mine, and 72 inches at Mystic Lake. (David Ludlum)