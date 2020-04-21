Check presented to area restaurant to provide meals for frontline workers

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- National Mutual Benefit(NMB) is an organization dedicated to improving lives in the community through innovative insurance. On Tuesday the organization presented a check for a little under $6,700 to El Tequila Salsa in Rib Mountain.

The check presentation is apart of NMB's "Feed The Heroes" program which aims to go directly toward feeding first responders and essential employees in the medical field.

"We're working together to give the best we can to provide meals for those families that are on the line and also the families that are involved with the Coronavirus,” El Tequila Salsa Owner Rogelio Romanao said.

Several package deal options will be able to feed up to six people.

"We're hping to make an impact on our communities in Wisconsin," Jane Szmanda Zeller with National Mutual Benefit said. "By feeding people who are on the front lines risking their lives for us.”

For more information you can call El Tequila Salsa at (715) 298-3277.