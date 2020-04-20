UWSP community comes together to sew masks

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The UWSP community came together to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by sewing masks.

All day on Monday, current and former pointers broke out their sewing machines to make the masks.

The event was organized over Facebook and included Zoom sessions to teach those who didn't already know how to sew.

Nicole Weir, the UWSP Marketing and Communications Director for Advancement, said the message is bigger than just making masks.

"Even though we had to change a lot of our plans, we're still here. We're still one point, one family. And that was really the overall important message. Even though the masks are really important, I think it's bigger than just making masks," Weir said.

The UWSP group teamed up with Sew Together for COVID-19 to host the event.