Significant Weather Advisory until MON 6:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WOOD…PORTAGE…MARATHON…

NORTHWESTERN WAUSHARA…WAUPACA AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES UNTIL

645 PM CDT…

At 557 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong showers

and isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from Wausau to 6

miles southeast of Hatfield. Movement was southeast at 60 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

Strong showers will be near…

Weston and Rib Mountain around 600 PM CDT.

Bevent around 615 PM CDT.

Wittenberg around 620 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these showers include Big Eau Pleine

County Park, Moon, Coddington, Fenwood, Kellner, Whitcomb, Powers

Bluff County Park, Iola, Buckbee and Ringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&