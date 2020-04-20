Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 6:58 PM CDT until MON 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…

Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles northwest of Embarrass to near Chain O’

Lakes-King to 6 miles east of Adams, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Waupaca and Napowan Scout Camp around 705 PM CDT.

Shawano, Clintonville and Embarrass around 710 PM CDT.

Fremont around 715 PM CDT.

Lake Poygan and Navarino Wildlife Area around 720 PM CDT.

Black Creek around 730 PM CDT.

Oshkosh around 735 PM CDT.

Central Lake Winnebago around 745 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Northport, Rose Lawn, Freedom, Borth,

Whitcomb, Zittau, Harbor Springs and Allenville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for damaging winds. People outside should move

immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH