Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN MENOMINEE…WINNEBAGO…WAUSHARA…WAUPACA…
OUTAGAMIE AND SHAWANO COUNTIES…
At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Navarino Wildlife Area to near Lake Poygan to
near Westfield, moving southeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Fremont, Lake Poygan and Navarino Wildlife Area around 720 PM CDT.
Black Creek around 730 PM CDT.
Oshkosh around 740 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Northport, Rose Lawn, Freedom, Borth,
Zittau, Harbor Springs, Allenville and Frazer Corners.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH