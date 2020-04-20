Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN MENOMINEE…WINNEBAGO…WAUSHARA…WAUPACA…

OUTAGAMIE AND SHAWANO COUNTIES…

At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Navarino Wildlife Area to near Lake Poygan to

near Westfield, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Fremont, Lake Poygan and Navarino Wildlife Area around 720 PM CDT.

Black Creek around 730 PM CDT.

Oshkosh around 740 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Northport, Rose Lawn, Freedom, Borth,

Zittau, Harbor Springs, Allenville and Frazer Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH