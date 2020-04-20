SeniorSendoff: Nathaen Wanta

For tonight's senior, we'd like to recognize Tigerton High School's Nathaen Wanta.

Nathaen is a four-year track and field athlete for the Tigers and has quite a diverse portfolio when it comes to events he's competed in.

Nathaen also embodies what it means to be a student athlete as he excels in the classroom as well.

So much so in fact, that he is the valedictorian of the Tigerton Class of 2020.

In terms of his future, Nathaen has been accepted into UW-Green Bay, where he plans to major in math and minor in psychology.

So Nathaen, from all of us here, we'd like to say congratulations on a great career and we'd like to wish you good luck as you move on to the next chapter in your life.

Now, we are always looking for more seniors to feature. So please if you have a senior you'd like us to recognize, send us an email at sports@waow.com, and we'll try to get them on the air.