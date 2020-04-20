Rotary Winter Wonderland distributes $40,000 to food pantries

Marshfield (WAOW) -- The Rotary Winter Wonderland is helping those in need a little earlier than usual this year. They are distributing $40,000 to food pantries in North Central Wisconsin.

All because of the generosity of guests during the 2019 light show.

They moved the payments up three months because of the immediate needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotary Winter Wonderland had its 14th season. Chairperson Danielle Nystrom says it was one of their best.

“The response of our community to “feed the need” in Central Wisconsin continues to amaze me year after year. Because of the the community’s support, we were able to exceed our goals for both cash and canned goods in a very short (32 day) season," said Nystrom.