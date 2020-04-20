‘My God, this is America,’ Wauwatosa restaurant owner plans to re-open in May

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- A restaurant owner in Wauwatosa says he will open his business on May 1, despite Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order keeping businesses closed until May 26.

Dan Zierath, who owns Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub, says he will open the bar and dining room because he feels he has that right as a business owner.



Governor Evers ordered bars and restaurants to close in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I've had about 60 to 70 percent of my employees reach out to me and tell me that they are willing to work. If you're not by all means, customers as well, if you want to stay at home, my God this is America, stay at home, you have every right to, but for the people that are tired of it and want to come out and have a meal by me, please do, you have that right," Zierath old WISN-TV.

Wauwatosa police said if a business opens, the department will address the specific situation at that time.