Mosinee man accused of having 42 grams of meth

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Mosinee man is in the Wood County Jail and being held on a $25,000 bond and is facing drug charges after being arrested Sunday in Marshfield.

Dakota Strebig, 24 was arrested Sunday after Marshfield police responded to a suspicious persons complaint.

Strebig refused to exit a vehicle and police say he resisted arrest. When he was taken in to custody, police say they found 42 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

He was arrested on charges of felony bail jumping, felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Strebig has open cases in Eau Claire county including possession to deliver methamphetamine.

The street value of the narcotics found on him Sunday is 4,000 dollars.