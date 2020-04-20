Local businesses frustrated with lack of aid during COVID-19 pandemic

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- A federal stimulus package for COVID-19 relief was passed weeks ago. The package included nearly $350 billion in forgivable loans for small businesses.

But some local central Wisconsin businesses said they haven't received any aid despite trying.

Kim Birch owns Allure Hair Design in Stevens Point. The salon has been closed now for weeks.

Birch said she tried reaching out to 12 banks to get one of the small business loans, "only to be told that they're only helping their customers or members first."

She said a few of those banks said they'd add her to a waiting list and if there was still money left, would give her a call.

But the funding ran out within days.

Meanwhile, businesses like burger joint Shake Shack received millions.

"To see that Shake Shack or some steakhouse down in Chicago were able to pull 10 or 20 million... versus me. I have seven employees and I can't even get a couple thousand to tide me over," Birch said.

The Trump administration has urged congress to approve another $250 billion in funding. That would be part of a second stimulus package that would also include additional funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.