Felon leads local Sheriff’s Dept. on multiple chases over stolen gas

TRIPLOI, Wis. (WAOW) - An unpaid tank of gasoline sparked a multi-hour series of chases across Central Wisconsin this weekend, crossing at least four counties.

A police report from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says the incident started just after 8:40AM Saturday when a gas station in Tripoli called police claiming a customer drove off without paying for gas.

After the call was put out, a State Patrol officer reported seeing a car matching the description of the suspect's on US Highway 8 in Oneida County.

The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, which allegedly sped off. The chase was called off soon after due to safety concerns as the suspect neared Rhinelander.

Rhinelander police eventually found the suspect and picked up the pursuit, though the suspect was able to outrun them.

At 10:15AM, the Langlade County Sheriff's Department notified State Patrol that the vehicle had been seen in Pine River, where another chase had started. Officers from the Merrill Police Department attempted to use tire deflation devices, but the suspect avoided them and continued on.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department picked up the pursuit from there, following south on US-51 until they crossed into Marathon County, at which time that Department took over.

The chase finally ended near exit 153 in Mosinee, where the driver was identified (named only in the report as a man from Appleton) as being wanted in Waupaca County and by the State Department of Corrections for misdemeanor and felony-probation violation charges.

The man is also now facing a charge of Fleeing and Eluding an Officer in Lincoln County.