Wisconsinites protest ‘Safer-at-Home’ order in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of residents from all over the badger state came together to peacefully protest against Governor Evers extending his safer at home order. Each had one goal in mind: to reopen Wisconsin.

As COVID-19 sweeps the country, businesses, farmers, families and so much more have been impacted.

Kristin Smalls of Marathon City and Kris Mageske of Waukesha both had to stop working because of the shutdown.

"My business is just put on hold indefinitely as it stands," said Smalls.

"I'm a handyman and I had a hardwood floor you know I was setting it up I was getting samples and all this and the guy called me and said cut it off until whenever," said Mageske.

Last week Governor Evers announced an extension to his safer at home order, leaving Wisconsin closed until May 26th. Protestors say that is why they gathered, breaking federal health guidelines to speak out against the Governor.

"We can't wait that long it's like holding your breath underwater you can only hold your breath so long, we've learned a lot of lessons in the last couple weeks and I think we need to move on because people need to work and eat," said Mageske.

Nearly one thousand people gathered Sunday afternoon at an Open Wisconsin Now Rally in Mosinee to air their frustrations with that decision. Pushing politicians to reopen Wisconsin.

In his most recent press conference we asked Governor Evers his thoughts on the rally, he said: "I understand their frustrations, but this gives us all a chance to flatten the curve make sure we have these preconditions set in place that several governors agreed on and that will give time also to businesses to prepare what it's going to be like when they do reopen."

Protestors hope Governor Evers hears them out.

"We gotta get something moving and if people can stay away from each other and work," said Mageske. "I don't see why we should have to stay home. I hope that they see the concern that people have for our society."

Event organizers encouraged protestors to continue social distancing and wear masks. Many decided against that.

