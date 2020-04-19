SeniorSendoff: Jack Lind

For today's Senior Sendoff we honor Jack Lind from Wausau East.

Lind played soccer for the Lumberjacks all four years and was a Captain this season. He also ran track for East and had the goal of making it to state this year.

But if that wasn't enough, Jack added swimming to his resume this year and loved it so much, he wished he made the decision earlier in is career.

Jack will be remembered at east for his hard work, leadership and optimism, all of which he will take with him to UW-Whitewater this fall.

So we want to wish Jack good luck as he moves on to the next step in his life!