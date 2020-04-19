Lawn and Landscape Update (part 4)

Spring is returning to north-central Wisconsin!

The last Lawn and Landscape Blog mentioned some techniques for controlling field voles. This update features a discussion of how to minimize damage from other animals, especially rabbits and deer.

If you live in an area where there is rabbit and deer activity, then there will be issues with damage to the trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, etc. in the yard. My subdivision is near farm and other rural and forested land, and it seems there is deer traffic through the yard (almost) daily.

One way to minimize the potential of deer and rabbit damage is to try to plant things which have less likelihood of attracting the animals. For example, in my yard there has been little damage to lilac, yew, and juniper shrubs, as well birch, red bud, and pagoda dogwood trees. I have a tree-form variety of nannyberry viburnum (viburnum lentago) that also has never been damaged.

There are numerous books and magazines which list plants that are “resistant” to deer and rabbits. A book that I have found to be useful is Creating a Deer and Rabbit Proof Garden, by Peter Derano. The book is a guide to bulbs and tubers, annuals, perennials, vines, grasses and ferns, ground covers, evergreen trees and shrubs, and deciduous trees and shrubs. It is important to remember that these are guides and may not always be 100% accurate in certain areas.

I have found this book to be a useful reference

There are also deer and rabbit repellent products. These products are sprayed onto affected plants. I have had success with both “Liquid Fence Deer and Rabbit Repellent”, as well as “Deer Defeat Deer, Rabbit, and Groundhog Repellent”. I have found the Deer Defeat product causes less burning to the leaves of plants when applied during the growing season. Care is needed when applying these products, however, as they have pungent odors and can be difficult to remove entirely from the skin. The use of these products requires discipline to follow the label directions and the willingness to apply them at various times throughout the year.

I have had reasonable success using these repellents, especially the "Deer Defeat" product

Some success in minimizing deer and rabbit grazing can be obtained by placing wire or mesh barriers around plants, planting areas, or the trunks of trees.

There will be times when animal repellent methods and products fail. This is exemplified by the crabapple tree shown below. I have kept a wire-mesh barrier around the lower portion of the tree, and tried to use the repellent spray as well. One the snow melted this year, I noticed field vole damage around the trunk near the ground. Hopefully the damage is not too deep into the trunk and the tree survives. Perhaps if I had continued the frost-crack wrapping all the way to the ground the damage might not have occurred. Oh well!

As always, if you have any questions or comments, please send an email: mbreunling@waow.com

Here are the links to my other Lawn and Landscape Blogs from this spring: