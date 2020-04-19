Aspirus Wausau Hospital taking extra cleaning precautions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Healthcare providers continue to work around the clock, constantly adapting to changes brought on by the coronavirus.

Now Aspirus Wausau Hospital is taking extra precautions when it comes to cleaning.

In hopes to flatten the curve, healthcare workers clean every piece of equipment including hospital beds and bed rails after they're done being used.

"We as an emergency department and all of our emergency departments across our system are open for business we are a safe place to come people can get the care they need and should not be afraid to come in and have the fear they're going to contract the coronavirus," said Michael Walters, Emergency Physician for Divine Savior Hospital.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital says it's closely following guidelines from the CDC.