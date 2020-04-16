Two inmates reported missing from Columbia Correctional

PORTAGE, Wis. (WAOW) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help finding two inmates who escaped custody at the Columbia Correctional Facility early Thursday morning.

Report of inmate escape at Columbia Correctional Facility (CCI) please lock your doors, and stay home. See anyone... Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office WI on Thursday, April 16, 2020

The men are JAmes Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46.

The Sheriff's Office is asking everyone near Portage and Wisconsin Dells to lock their doors as a precaution. It is not known if the pair are armed.

If you see them, do not approach - instead, call 911 immediately.