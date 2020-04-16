The slow warm-up continues

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, cool, and a bit breezy

High: 38 Wind: West 10-18

Tonight: Clearing and cold.

Low: 20 Wind: West around 5

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer.

High: 44 Wind: West 5-10

It has been a very cold week thus far but there is still a warm-up on the way. The weather will feel more like Spring over the weekend.

The high temperature has not been above freezing all week long. Today we should finally feel a bit warmer temps. We will start out with sunny skies, then see partly cloudy conditions develop this afternoon. There might be a few flurries in the Northwoods, but it should be dry elsewhere. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, so it will feel a little warmer than the last few days, but the westerly wind of 10 to 18 mph will still add a little chill to the air.

Friday will be sunny to partly cloudy as well with high temps rising into the 40s. More of the snow will melt tomorrow and whatever does not melt should meet its demise on Saturday. A southwest wind will help warm high temps in into the 50s on Saturday. Most of the day with be dry with some hazy clouds at times so it will be a good day to get outside and enjoy Spring once again.

A cold front moving in from the north will produce a chance of scattered light showers Saturday evening, then the weather should be mostly dry once again for Sunday. Unfortunately, it will be a little cooler once again on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Early next week a couple of weak low pressure systems will drift by to our north and could produce some light precipitation. On Monday morning, there is a slight chance of a couple snow showers. On Tuesday and Wednesday, once again there will be small chances of showers. Even though there will be the precipitation chances, the sun should be out at times and highs should be in the low 50s Monday, and in the low to mid 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 16-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - A cold front, ushering sharply colder air into the north central U.S., brought snow to parts of Montana and North Dakota. At midday the temperature at Cutbank MT was just 22 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)